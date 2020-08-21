Ex Soldier Has Some Questions For AFM Commander After ‘Cocaine Party’ Inquiry

“Why didn’t you ask the police to investigate to ensure the investigation is carried out by experts of crime and not by experts of bombs?” Schembri asked AFM Commander Brig. Jeffrey Curmi.

Godwin Schembri, who revealed this allegation after receiving a tip-off from a friend, questioned why the police weren’t called in to investigate after a soldier refused to take a urine test.

Malta’s Armed Forces may have dismissed allegations of a cocaine party at Lyster Barracks but an ex-soldier is far from satisfied with the way the investigation was carried out.

“Why didn’t you call the police? This wasn’t a normal incident but a strange and surreal incident.”

According to Schembri’s tip-off, there was a “cocaine party” at the Ħal Far barracks two weekends ago.

“It seems as though the coke had run out and Galea went out to buy some more but arrived at the gate without a gate pass,” the WhatsApp messages to Schembri read. “The guard commander didn’t let him leave and the idiot Galea told him to open the gate because he wanted to buy coke.”

“Then he went after the guard commander and tried to bite him and they arrested him.”

The AFM responded to these claims by confirming that a soldier had indeed been discharged for refusing to take a urine test but that all other soldiers on shift that day had accepted and tested negative for drugs.

They didn’t state why everyone was asked to take a urine test in the first place or confirm the length of time between the incident and the urine tests, a crucial detail seeing as most tests can only detect cocaine use after a few days.

In a statement today, the AFM confirmed that an internal investigation has been concluded, which found no evidence that illicit substances were consumed while on duty.

However, Schembri urged the army to provide more details about this incident.

“Why was a man stopped at the gate on a Sunday and urgently asked to take a urine test?” he asked. “What moves were made or what strength was used or what was done to prompt his superior to instruct him to take a urine test? What words did this Galea use at the gate?”

“Was Galea present for the party? Why did he choose to get discharged instead of take a urine test? Why were all other people on shift asked to take a urine test? When was this test carried out? That same day or days later?”

“Would you have released this information had I not published my Facebook post?

Why didn’t you ask the police to investigate so that the investigation could be carried out by experts of crime and not by bomb experts?”

“Brigadier Curmi, I’m asking why you didn’t bring the police because this wasn’t a normal incident but a strange and surreal one.”

Cover photo: Left: Jeffrey Curmi, Right: Godwin Schembri