Ex-Police Commissioner Asked Melvin Theuma To Listen To Secret Tapes Before His Arrest, Witness Says

Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar allegedly informed state-witness Melvin Theuma that Europol knew of the secret recorded conversations between him and main suspect Yorgen Fenech, even asking Theuma if he could listen to them before his arrest.

The shocking revelations were made by Johann Cremona, the business partner of Fenech and confidante of Theuma who testified in court today.

“Melvin Theuma told me he would get information from Cutajar through Edwin ‘Il-Ġojja’ Brincat. He said that Cutajar told him that he was subject to a money-laundering investigation, that Europol knew of the secret recordings, and had even listened to them before his arrest,” Cremona said.

However, he stressed repeatedly that he could not guarantee whether what Theuma was saying was the truth. Cremona did reproduce a sanction letter he received indicating Theuma’s money-laundering investigation but stressed this was after Cutajar allegedly spoke to Theuma.

Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Cremona revealed that Cutajar was present for one of his interviews with the police after the arrest of Theuma and Fenech. He also revealed that Theuma and Cutajar had been talking since July 2019.

It should be noted that Theuma told the courts in previous sittings that he would overstate his connections with Cutajar.

“I never tried to verify the claims and just went off of what Theuma told me,” Cremona said.

Cremona’s statements run somewhat contrary to what Theuma has told the court.

In recent sittings, Theuma said that Cutajar had asked Brincat about the existence of secret recordings in a meeting to sort out a fine. Cutajar confirmed this version with Lovin Malta, saying that investigators were made aware of the meetings.

Cutajar was removed from his post as Police Commissioner earlier this year. He was subject to criticism from activists who believed he failed to tackle major corruption issues. Cutajar was handed the government consultancy upon his resignation.

Cutajar has since been suspended from his government consultancy role until “the facts are clarified”.

