د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Every Proposed Law Will Go Before Justyne Caruana After Appointment To Chairperson Of Parliamentary Committee

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Justyne Caruana has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Consideration of Bills Committee, less than a week after resigning as Gozo Minister over her husband’s links to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The committee is a crucial point in the legislative process, with each clause of the bill examined in detail by the members.

During this period, they may propose any number of amendments to the law.

Caruana was forced to resign as Gozo Minister just five days after being re-appointed to the role.

Her husband, Silvio Valletta, the former Deputy Police Commissioner, enjoys a close relationship with Fenech. It is still unclear how well Caruana knows Fenech.

 

 

READ NEXT: Konrad Mizzi Reaps Massive Benefits From Resignation After MTA Hands Him €80,000 Consultancy

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK