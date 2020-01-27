Every Proposed Law Will Go Before Justyne Caruana After Appointment To Chairperson Of Parliamentary Committee

Justyne Caruana has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Consideration of Bills Committee, less than a week after resigning as Gozo Minister over her husband’s links to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The committee is a crucial point in the legislative process, with each clause of the bill examined in detail by the members.

During this period, they may propose any number of amendments to the law.

Caruana was forced to resign as Gozo Minister just five days after being re-appointed to the role.

Her husband, Silvio Valletta, the former Deputy Police Commissioner, enjoys a close relationship with Fenech. It is still unclear how well Caruana knows Fenech.