Evacuation After Santa Luċija Teenager Walked Home With World War Two Bomb

Police evacuated Santa Luċija residents after a 14-year-old boy walked home with a World War Two bomb.

It seems the teenager found the bomb in Cottonera last night and took it home to his residence at Trejqet il-Liedna. His family notified authorities and an evacuation of neighbours within a radius of a hundred metres occurred.

The Bomb Disposal Unit was on the scene.

At around 9 pm, all materials that could be dangerous were removed from the bomb and authorities certified the situation safe.

In 1942, Malta became the most bombed place on earth. In total, around 15,000 tonnes of bombs were dropped on the islands in World War 2.

