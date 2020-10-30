Europol’s Assistance Requested After Mother Flees Country With Daughter In Foster Care

Europol has been called in to assist in the case of a mother illegally abducting her daughter, who is in foster care, and fleeing abroad.

The Family Ministry confirmed that the Children’s Directorate, and the foster family involved, were in communication with police to try and find the girl.

The abduction occurred after the mother was given unsupervised access to see her daughter for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The access was given after the girl herself expressed wishes to spend more time with her mother, and was allowed as part of a plan of re-integration.

However, on Monday, authorities were advised that the mother did not return the girl home. After social workers visited her home, they found the door locked – this is when they called police. Shortly afterwards, the police confirmed with authorities that the woman had been localised in European countries.

After speaking to immigration officials at the airport, it was confirmed that the mother had travelled abroad illegally. This is when Europol was brought it.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into this abduction.

