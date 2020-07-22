Europol Advised Malta Against A Joint Investigation Team, Police Commissioner Says

Europol has told Malta there is currently no basis for a Joint Investigation Team into transnational crime surrounding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, police commissioner Angelo Gafa said.

“I communicated this request to Europol in my first few days as police commissioner but at this stage it appears there is no basis for a Joint Investigation Team [JIT],” Gafa told a press conference this morning.

“A JIT requires there to be a common objective by more than one EU member state and Europol’s suggestion is that it doesn’t offer any solution at this stage.”

However, he said the goals of a JIT are essentially already being met by a taskforce which was set up following Caruana Galizia’s assassination in 2017 and which includes Europol, the Malta Security Services, the Maltese police and other entities.

“All entities, including a supranational institution [Europol], are working together towards a common goal, to solve this homicide in full, as well as all the other investigations that emerged from this case.”