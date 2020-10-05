د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

European Prize For Investigative Journalism Named After Daphne Caruana Galizia

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A European prize for outstanding investigative journalism has been named after slain Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia – and its details have just been decided by the European Parliament.

The prize will not involve MEPs to ensure political impartiality. Instead, it will be handled in its entirety by an independent, private organisation.

“Such emphasis on avoidance of political interference together with the European Parliament’s attachment to honouring Daphne Caruana Galizia for the fourth time stands in contrast with a series of government decisions in Malta,” MEP candidate Peter Agius said as the prize was announced.

“Through the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism, Daphne’s name will echo in media houses in Europe and beyond.”

The organisation shall be tasked with selecting a capable and independent jury to select one winning piece from a range of works of in-depth investigative journalism.

Said works should include topics touching upon the EU values and rights enshrined in the EU charter of Human Rights.

Earlier this year, Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia turned down a request by the Opposition to name a Parliament hall after the murdered journalist, saying the act “erodes impartiality”.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Tower Crane Cable Snaps Over Birgu Maritime Museum

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK