European Prize For Investigative Journalism Named After Daphne Caruana Galizia

A European prize for outstanding investigative journalism has been named after slain Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia – and its details have just been decided by the European Parliament.

The prize will not involve MEPs to ensure political impartiality. Instead, it will be handled in its entirety by an independent, private organisation.

“Such emphasis on avoidance of political interference together with the European Parliament’s attachment to honouring Daphne Caruana Galizia for the fourth time stands in contrast with a series of government decisions in Malta,” MEP candidate Peter Agius said as the prize was announced.

“Through the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism, Daphne’s name will echo in media houses in Europe and beyond.”

The organisation shall be tasked with selecting a capable and independent jury to select one winning piece from a range of works of in-depth investigative journalism.

Said works should include topics touching upon the EU values and rights enshrined in the EU charter of Human Rights.

Earlier this year, Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia turned down a request by the Opposition to name a Parliament hall after the murdered journalist, saying the act “erodes impartiality”.

