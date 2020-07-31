European Commission Secures Treatment For Patients With Severe COVID-19 Symptoms

The European Commission has signed a deal with pharmaceutical company Gilead to secure doses of medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir, will be distributed across EU states from early August onwards in an attempt to combat the more immediate cases of COVID-19.

“In recent weeks, the Commission has been working tirelessly with Gilead to reach an agreement to ensure that stocks of the first treatment authorised against COVID-19 are delivered to the EU,” said Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.

Remdesivir is a treatment against COVID-19 for adults and children from age 12 with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen. The drug is believed to have the ability to shorten the recovery time for people with COVID-19 from an average of 15 days to 11.

“A contract has been signed yesterday, less than a month after the authorisation of Remdesivir, which will allow the delivery of treatments from early August for thousands of patients,” Kyriakides said.

The contract will ensure the treatment of approximately 30,000 patients presenting severe COVID-19 symptoms in an attempt to cover the current needs over the next few months.

Last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Malta and Gozo will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine the moment it is made available in Europe.

“Malta has bilateral and multilateral agreements with other governments so that, when there is a vaccine, Maltese and Gozitan patients will have access to it,” he said at a press conference.

Gilead has requested to submit final reports of the Remdesivir studies in an attempt to full marketing authorisation by the end of 2020.

