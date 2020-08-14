The European Commission has reached an agreement with a pharmaceutical company to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

The commission has agreed to the purchase of 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on behalf of EU Member States, including Malta.

The agreement also comes with the option to purchase 100 million more vaccines if need be.

“The European Commission’s intense negotiations continue to achieve results. Today’s agreement is the first cornerstone in implementing the European Commission’s Vaccines Strategy,” said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“This strategy will enable us to provide future vaccines to Europeans, as well as our partners elsewhere in the world.”

AstraZeneca has been at the forefront of finding a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The pharmaceutical company is already in large-scale Phase II/III clinical trials, unlike Vladimir Putin’s vaccine which was tested on 38 people only.

On the 17th June, the EU Commission presented a strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and deployment of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19 with a timeframe to see mass production by the end of 2020.

