EU Will Not Foot €12,000 A Day Bill For Floating Migrant Detention Centre Despite Abela Insisting It Will

Malta will have to foot the bill for the €12,000 a day makeshift floating detention centre after the EU shot down Prime Minister Robert Abela’s claims that the bloc would cover the expense.

“The Maltese responsible authority did not quantify the amount that would be needed to cover such costs. We found the request not eligible for support. While EU migration funding can finance the provision of such supplies to the persons on board a vessel, all legal conditions must be met,” an EU spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Around 425 asylum seekers were left floating on four harbour cruise ships owned by Captain Morgan and Supreme Cruises for 40 days after Malta closed its ports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A diplomatic standoff between Malta and the EU ensued, with the government dishing out €12,000 a day (€3,000 per ship) in direct orders to the private operators.

Just yesterday, Abela was reluctant to provide an actual figure on the amount spent by the government on the mission. However, he said that a transparent account of the figures would be provided when the EU settles the bill.

Costs keeping them onboard could be in excess of €450,000, but Abela told Lovin Malta the government was working hard to ensure the expense is paid for the EU.

The issue came to a head when migrants allegedly seized several knives and threatened to take over the ship with the weather out at sea getting rougher. Malta’s government then decided to let the 425 people in, kicking off a relocation process for asylum seekers and a repatriation process for irregular migrants.

While he said he should not interfere with ongoing police investigations, Abela believed that the complicated situation on board should be taken into account if police decide to issue charges.

“We are relieved that disembarkation has now taken place. At this stage, we do not have information on the next steps that the Maltese authorities are planning.

“In any case, it is the responsibility of the Maltese Authorities under shared management to use the funding available under the AMIF National Programme to cover the asylum and reception procedures of migrants in line with EU acquis, in the context of ongoing or new implementation activities and in line with the applicable rules for shared management,” the spokesperson said.

Migration emerged as a significant issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond the harbour cruise flotilla, Malta’s Armed Forces could potentially face charges in Italy for refusing to rescue 101 asylum seekers in Maltese waters and reportedly turning them away at gunpoint with enough fuel and the coordinates to reach Italy.

Abela has recently struck an agreement between Malta and Libya to tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean. The deal will see the creation of two new co-ordination centres in both countries.

