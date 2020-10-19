EU To Kickstart Infringement Proceedings Against Malta Over Passport Sales

Malta will face infringement proceedings for the EU over the controversial citizenship-by-investment scheme.

“It’s very important to underline the fact that the commission has frequently raised its serious concerns about those schemes with the member states concerned, and the latest developments only reaffirm those concerns,” European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said.

More details will be revealed on Tuesday. Cyprus will also be subject to the legal action.

Launched by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2013, the Individual Investor Programme allowed foreign nationals to purchase Maltese citizenship at a cost of €650,000. Family members of buyers are then allowed to purchase passports at €50,000, a fraction of the price.

The scheme has long been controversial with issues over transparency raising concerns. It has drawn criticism from the EU before. However, this is the first real indication that the EU believes passports falls firmly under their jurisdiction.

IIP has been at the centre of major corruption allegations. Former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri, Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, and Manuel Castagna are all out on police bail over links to kickbacks from the scheme.

Malta has kickstarted plans to change the IIP with a residency programme. However, there is little difference between the two, with the only major difference being that buyers will have to live in Malta for three years before applying for citizenship.

It seems it has done little to ease EU concerns. A few weeks ago, an EU spokesperson said that both Malta and Cyprus were under the microscope for their golden passport schemes.

The spokesperson said that the commission had already contacted Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri over the issue.

