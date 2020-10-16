EU-Procured COVID-19 Treatment Drug Has No Effect On Mortality Rate, WHO Study Finds

A COVID-19 treatment drug secured by the European Commission has no substantial effect on a patient’s mortality, a study by the World Health Organisation has discovered.

A contract signed with the European Commission ensured the distribution of remdesivir treatment to approximately 30,000 patients around Europe presenting severe COVID-19 symptoms.

However, a clinical trial conducted by the WHO studying the effects of remdesivir had “no substantial effect on a patient’s chances of survival”.

The clinical trial studied the effects of remdesivir in 11,266 hospitalised patients and found that the treatment did not “substantially affect mortality” or reduce the need to ventilate patients, according to a copy of the study seen by the Financial Times.

“We are aware that initial data from the WHO Solidarity trial has been made public prior to publication in a peer-reviewed journal,” said pharmaceutical company Gilead.

“The emerging data appear inconsistent with more robust evidence from multiple randomised, controlled studies validating the clinical benefit of remdesivir.”

Remdesivir is a treatment against COVID-19 for adults and children from age 12 with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen.

It was initially believed to have the ability to shorten the recovery time for people with COVID-19 from an average of 15 days to 11.

Currently, the only drug proven to increase COVID-19 survival rates is dexamethasone, which is available worldwide.

