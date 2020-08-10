EU Health Agency Calls On Countries Facing COVID-19 Resurgence To Reinstate Measures

د . إAEDSRر . س

The European Union’s health agency has warned of an “escalation of COVID-19”, urging member states who have seen a sudden increase in COVID-19. cases to reintroduce control measures.

“While many countries are now testing mild and asymptomatic cases, which has resulted in increased case reports, there is a true resurgence in cases in several countries as a result of physical distancing measures being relaxed,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said.

Malta has seen a rapid rise in cases ever since relaxing measures. Ever since borders opened on 15th July, the number of cases has climbed for four to 415 in a matter of weeks.

The agency warned that the pandemic still posed “a major public health threat” even if cases started to decline.

“Further increases in the incidence of Covid-19, and associated hospitalisations and deaths, can be mitigated if sufficient control measures are reinstalled or reinforced in a timely manner,” they said.

If those countries failed to reintroduce restrictions, the agency warned, the risk of a major outbreak was high.

“It is natural for people to become fatigued and reduce compliance with public health measures,” they said.

Should Malta reinstate some measures? Comment below

