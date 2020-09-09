د . إAEDSRر . س

EU Centre For Disease Prevention Apologises For Malta’s Inaccurate COVID-19 Death Count

A spokesperson within the EU’s anti-disease agency has apologized for publishing inaccurate figures for Malta’s COVID-19 death count.

“We are VERY sorry for this mistake which is due to the fact that we have to collect daily data for 200 countries manually,” an e-mail from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control read. 

Earlier today, an update to Malta’s COVID-19 death count by ECDC and the World Health Organisation left the islands in a state of understandable confusion.

Both international agencies upped Malta’s virus death toll from 14 to 15. Some attributed this discrepancy to a COVID-19 patient, a Sudanese man, who attempted to escape Ħal Far centre at night and died after falling on a fence.

Both the ECDC and the WHO have amended their figures down to 14.

