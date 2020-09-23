EU Calls For Compulsory System To Spread Out Migrant Arrivals

The EU is calling for a compulsory system across the European Union to better spread out migrant arrivals between all 27 EU countries.

This pact would require member states to either agree to take in asylum seekers or take charge of sending back those refused asylum, the BBC said.

Earlier this month, fires took hold of Greece’s largest migrant camp, Moria, leaving 13,000 people without shelter.

This incident prompted European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to outwardly support said pact, calling it a “European solution… to restore citizens’ confidence.”

Upon its establishment, the pact would include compulsory pre-entry screenings for health, identity, and security checks and a faster asylum border process involving swift returns for failed applicants.

Having said that, EU countries can choose from a number of different options of taking part, should they desire to help out in different ways.

These options include:

Taking in recent arrivals

Providing immediate operation support

Sponsoring return

Despite these measures, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not seem too keen about the pact’s implementation, telling AFP news that “it won’t work like this”.

As of 30th April 2020, a total of 1,201 people were rescued at sea and disembarked in Malta. Of these arrivals, 1,121 were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta, whilst 80 were rescued by a SAR NGO vessel.

Last August, a parliamentary petition calling for Malta to stop taking in illegal immigrants reached 40,000 signatures – the highest number of signatures on any parliamentary petition created during this legislature.

The movement’s key mobilisers, are now looking for a referendum about said topic.

What do you make of this pact?