Eritrean Man Arrested For Vandalising 13 Bus Stops All Over Malta

A 31-year old Eritrean man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of 13 bus stops all over Malta.

The 31-year old is being kept at the police’s headquarters in Floriana.

At around 1.45am today, police were informed of a man vandalising a bus stop at Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

Shortly after commencing their search, police spotted a man that matched the description given to them. Police stopped and talked to the man, who happened to have bloodied trousers.

The police went on to search his bag, where they found a metal rod and pieces of glass.

Investigations have concluded that this same man has allegedly vandalised bus stops in Marsa, Luqa, Wied il-Għajn, Lija, San Pawl il-Baħar, Burmarrad, Ċirkewwa, and Mellieħa.

The costs of his damages amount to over €15,000.

Police investigation into this case are ongoing.

