Equality Secretary Says Malta’s Foreign Workers Deserve Respect Too: ‘We Wouldn’t Be Where We Are Today Without Them’

Parliamentary secretary for equality Rosianne Cutajar has called for a sense of respect and empathy to foreign workers during these troubling times. In what appears to be a response to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri’s recent statement that third-country nationals who lose their jobs must return to their countries of origin, Cutajar said the Maltese economy wouldn’t have grown in the first place without the contribution of several foreign workers. “In the best of times, we worked together rationally and with a common goal,” she said. “We accepted everyone who wanted to be part of the Maltese dream and, thanks to government measures, we started building a new Maltese community: a richer and more diverse one.”

“Now that the clouds have formed, let’s not stop over here. Let’s show respect and empathy to everyone, particularly those who work in the toughest, most humbling jobs, without whom we wouldn’t be where we are today.” Transport Minister Ian Borg also said all workers deserve thanks, irrespective of who they are.