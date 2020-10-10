Environment Minister Publishes Nasty Messages Over Miżieb Hunting Deal, But Deletes Them After Backlash

د . إAEDSRر . س

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia’s first post since signing a controversial deal that gave FKNK rights over the management and upkeep of Miżieb and Aħrax was of some nasty comments he received from critics.

Instead of addressing the secret deal and the controversy surrounding it, the minister decided to publish photos of those who criticised him on Facebook.

However, after realising his mistake, the minister later decided to delete his posts.

The controversial FKNK deal was hastily rushed through and signed in a secret meeting yesterday presided over by Transport Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary for Lands Chris Agius.

Despite public outcry, both at the handling of the deal and its content, the government proceeded nonetheless, deciding even to move the meeting two days earlier to avoid protests at Mizieb.

Minister Farrugia has yet to speak publically about the deal.

Ironically, it might not be valid after all following a silly spelling mistake in the document which could render it null.

What do you make of all of this? Let us know in the comments below

