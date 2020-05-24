‘Enjoy Yourselves Outdoors’: At Least 340 Maltese Restaurants Have Been Deemed Safe Enough To Open Again

At least 340 restaurants and eateries have been compliance-certified to open their doors to the public after passing inspections checking whether they were following new COVID-19 measures.

“The MTA has to date certified 340 establishments as compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols,” MTA Chairman Gavin Gulia said today.

Some measures include keeping a three-metre space between tables inside establishments, the location and amount of hand sanitisers on-site, having waiting staff wearing masks at all times and having a restaurant’s water source inspected.

“This is testimony to the sheer hard work of MTA management and staff who are performing smoothly, serenely and effectively. After weeks of sacrifice indoors, enjoy yourselves outdoors with full respect to the safety protocols.”

The 340 restaurants are a fraction of the 2,000 to 3,000 eateries on the island that have been massively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they opened their doors on Friday in hopes of finally being able to move on from the downturn of the last few months – and for many restaurants, it was worth it, as small queues formed outside some more popular names.

Saturday night saw more customers visiting restaurants, with many places choosing to open their outdoor terraces or outdoor areas to wary but curious customers as who began to return.

