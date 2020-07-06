English Schools And Educators Urged To Work Together Following Protest Demanding Better Teacher Working Conditions

An English language federation has called for cooperation between teachers, unions and English schools following a historic protest earlier today which saw teachers demanding better working conditions.

“FELTOM urges the teachers, the UPE and the schools to work together, especially in these difficult times,” Malta’s Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations said in a press release.

Clubclass teachers protested outside the school earlier today, campaigning for better working conditions following three months of hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protests came after negotiations with Clubclass owner Joe Aquilina broke down, with the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) claiming that he had refused to meet with teachers.

“FELTOM has had the opportunity to engage with the Union to assist the setting up of a meeting with Clubclass who proposed a meeting for the 20th of July. However, UPE felt that this time frame was not acceptable,” FELTOM continued.

The vast majority of language teachers are on zero-hour contracts, which means they don’t get paid if there’s no work for them to do and they’re not entitled to sick leave or vacation leave. Clubclass said they have allowed for some of these benefits.

“Teachers should be one of the main priorities. In fact, the past few months have been particularly tough for the industry but FELTOM worked hand in hand with the ELT Council to ensure that the teachers’ rights remain safeguarded,” the federation said.

The relationship between the UPE, teachers and Clubclass reached an all-time low earlier today when Aquilina called his employees “a bunch of losers” in a Facebook post.

What do you make of this development? Let us know in the comments below