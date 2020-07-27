English Language Teachers Urged To Self-Isolate After Students Test Positive For COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

Teachers are being urged to self-isolate after a number of English Language students tested positive for COVID-19.

The Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers have confirmed that these students form part of a cluster of patients linked to the Hotel Takeover party in St. Julian’s. The Union is keeping close contact with its members to ensure that the affected school follows the necessary procedures.

The Union is further advising its members within the school to “get tested and self-isolate as soon as possible”.

This news follows Sunday’s COVID-19 spike, which saw active cases double overnight. From the 14 cases announced on Sunday, 9 are directly linked to the Hotel Takeover.

As a result, mass events are coming under fire by professional associations and unions alike for accelerating the spread of the virus.

The Malta Employers’s lobby is calling on the government to ban all mass gatherings, while The Malta Medical Association has described the situation as a “ticking time bomb” for a second COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, many event organisers are postponing or cancelling events altogether in light of the recent spike.

Health authorities are urging those who attended the Hotel Takeover to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms. Attendees are also advised to call 111 to book a swab test regardless of whether symptoms are present.

