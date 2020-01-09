Energy Ministry Dismisses Engineer’s Power Crisis Warnings, Says PN ‘Addicted’ To Heavy Fuel Oil

The Energy Ministry has played down concerns by PN councillor and engineer Mark Anthony Sammut that Malta is close to an energy crisis, claiming his comments betray the Nationalist Party’s “addiction” to Heavy Fuel Oil.

Sammut recently criticised the government for closing and dismantling the Delimara 1 power station, stating that the plant, which could be powered by both HFO and diesel, could have provided another 120MW of electricity in moments of crises like the one we are experiencing now.

“Just because it was built by previous administrations, this government decided to dismantle it completely before the operation of the new LNG plant had stabilized, leading to the crisis we are experiencing now,” Sammut said.

The Energy Ministry denied that the Delimara power station was closed because of partisan animosity, but because the EU’s emissions limits would have required a large-scale and very expensive retrofit of the plant which did not make economic or practical sense, seeing that the plant was commissioned in 1992 and much of its infrastructure had become old and much of its instrumentation and control systems had become obsolete”

It said Sammut’s remarks confirm that the PN’s energy policy was to retain the HFO plant at Delimara available for an indefinite period.