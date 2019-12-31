Enemalta Denies Restricting Electricity Consumption As Sliema Guesthouse Owner Flags ‘Daily Limit’ Warnings

With power cuts now becoming a near-daily occurrence, there seems to be no end to our energy woes with restrictions on usage allegedly rearing their head yet again.

And now the operator of a guesthouse in Sliema has told Lovin Malta that her establishment and several others are experiencing tripping of their electricity meters due to these exceeding their ‘daily limit’.

“I’ve never had my meter inform me I’ve exceeded my capacity, not even in peak season and at full capacity. My hostel is currently at 30% occupancy (unheard of), and now I’m being told this”, the irate guesthouse owner said.

Additionally, the owner said that she had spoken to other guesthouse owners who were experiencing similar problems.

However, Enemalta strenuously denied that it was in any way limiting service to its customers, although it did acknowledge that there could be issues arising from a technical perspective.

“Enemalta supplies electricity to its customers in line with the contract of service that they have. Enemalta is not in any way restricting service to its customers. Any particular customer issues are to be reported to Enemalta for investigation,” a spokesperson for the corporation replied.

At a press conference yesterday, Enemalta said that they had more than enough capacity to meet demands over the winter period, notwithstanding the interconnector being out of action for several weeks. However with energy requirements now almost consistently dependent on ageing plants it appears that the situation could already take a turn for the worse.

