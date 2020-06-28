Endless Line Of Traffic Clogs Up Mellieħa Bypass As Hundreds Make Their Way To Gozo For Long Weekend

A photo posted on popular Facebook group Maltese Roads Traffic shows hundreds of cars stuck in chock-a-block traffic weaving its way all the way up Ta’ Pennellu hill and as far as the eye can see.

Mellieħa bypass is overflowing with traffic as hundreds flock to the Gozo ferry to enjoy the long weekend.

Photo Credit: Tyron Borg

“Massive traffic jam all along Mellieħa bypass direction Għadira Bay area. Avoid it if possible!” the caption read.

As with every long weekend in Malta, hundreds make their way to the sister island in order to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet.

Unfortunately, it seems like everyone had the same idea and instead of being a tranquil escape, it looks like Gozo’s going to be full to the brim.

It might also mean that those of us staying in Malta might be able to enjoy quieter roads and not-so-overcrowded beaches… but that seems more like a fool’s hope.

