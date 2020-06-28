د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Endless Line Of Traffic Clogs Up Mellieħa Bypass As Hundreds Make Their Way To Gozo For Long Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Mellieħa bypass is overflowing with traffic as hundreds flock to the Gozo ferry to enjoy the long weekend.

A photo posted on popular Facebook group Maltese Roads Traffic shows hundreds of cars stuck in chock-a-block traffic weaving its way all the way up Ta’ Pennellu hill and as far as the eye can see.

Photo Credit: Tyron Borg

“Massive traffic jam all along Mellieħa bypass direction Għadira Bay area. Avoid it if possible!” the caption read.

As with every long weekend in Malta, hundreds make their way to the sister island in order to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet.

Unfortunately, it seems like everyone had the same idea and instead of being a tranquil escape, it looks like Gozo’s going to be full to the brim.

It might also mean that those of us staying in Malta might be able to enjoy quieter roads and not-so-overcrowded beaches… but that seems more like a fool’s hope.

Tag someone heading to Gozo

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'We've Adjusted And Improved Our System,' Robert Abela Says Following Misused Funds For Facebook Report

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK