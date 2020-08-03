End Of An Era: Malta’s Most Beloved Radio Duo Have Gone Their Separate Ways

It has been a year of change, to say the least, and one of Malta’s most iconic radio duos have decided to go their separate ways. Just like a cup of coffee, XFM’s The Big Breakfast show ft. Oz and Jay was a sacred part of many people’s daily commute to work. However, after a sudden absence from radio back in May, it appears that the return of the duo won’t happen after David Ozi Borg decided it was time to pursue his own business endeavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFM 100.2 (@xfm100.2) on Apr 18, 2019 at 7:41pm PDT

“XFM chapter closed. My career is now going to focus on my recruitment interests which I’ve been involved with since 2001. We have an executive recruitment brand, BigWig which we launched late last year which is up and running and doing well. We are very excited about the future of this brand,” he told Lovin Malta. Although the dynamic duo will no longer be heard on the radio together, The Big Breakfast has had a familiar but refreshing voice take the mantle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFM 100.2 (@xfm100.2) on Jul 28, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

From Oz and Jay to Jay and Cor, fans were pleasantly surprised to hear that long time radio guru and XFM broadcaster Corrine Abela would be stepping into Oz’s big shoes on the morning radio slot. “As COVID-19 did to so many companies, we took a knock. I can guarantee you that it had nothing to do with money or his mental health. It was just a business decision, he has his own company that he needs to focus on,” Jason Zammit told Lovin Malta. “It was sudden but the show must go on and Corrine has stepped up in the ranks and taken Oz’s position, she’s always been part of the show.”