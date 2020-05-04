Eleven People Were Charged With Money Laundering In Malta In 2019

Just eleven people were charged with money laundering last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has revealed.

Replying to a parliamentary question from Claudio Grech, Camilleri also revealed that 12 people were charged with money laundering in 2018, and 16 the year before that. In 2020 so far, two people have been taken to court for the offence.

The number has more than doubled since 2015 when just five people were charged with money laundering. In 2016, only four people were accused of the offence

That year was the year the Panama Papers was revealed and implicated key government officials like former Minister Konrad Mizzi and the former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

Since then, ever-increasing pressure from European bodies has seen Malta attempt to beef up its anti-money-laundering resources.

Malta also failed a Moneyval test back in September 2019 and was given just over a year to address shortcomings in its anti-money laundering regime.

A failure to do so could see Moneyval recommend that the Financial Action Task Force places Malta on its “grey list”, which will see the island subjected to enhanced monitoring procedures.

However, issues within the Economic Crimes Unit remain. At the same time, FIAU reports on key government figures like Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, and Adrian Hillman were never prosecuted by the police, despite reasonable suspicions of money laundering.

These included a report into former Minister Konrad Mizzi, his offshore structures, and links to the purchase of the LNG tanker; a report into an alleged passport kickbacks scheme between former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna; and a report into Schembri’s €650,000 transaction with Times of Malta’s former Managing Director Adrian Hillman.

Most claims remain bogged down behind confidential magisterial inquiries. Almost two years later, and they are yet to be concluded. With the courts shut down because of COVID-19, expect the wait to continue.