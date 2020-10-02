ElectroGas Director Flip Flops On Communication With Yorgen Fenech Over Resignation

ElectroGas director and shareholder Paul Apap Bologna flip-flopped on his communication with Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, following his sudden resignation from the energy provider’s board.

Fenech, who led the project from 2013, resigned from the board in November 2019 roughly 10 days before his arrest over the assassination. Apap Bologna replaced Fenech as a director at ElectroGas.

Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi during today’s sitting of the public inquiry linked to the murder, Apap Bologna insisted that he “didn’t speak to Fenech” when he announced he was stepping down from the board.

However, Apap Bologna quickly changed his tune when reminded that Fenech’s mobile data has been preserved.

“I may have spoken to him,” he said without divulging further.

Apap Bologna’s reversal was consistent with an inconsistent testimony from the ElectroGas stakeholder. Throughout the sitting, he was reminded numerous times that failure to tell the truth could result in him being charged with perjury.

Fenech was not the only person to resign as an ElectroGas director around that period. Turab Musayev, SOCAR’s representative, also resigned in December 2019. Musayev has since also resigned from SOCAR, Apap Bologna said.

Musayev is linked to a separate deal involving Fenech, a dubious deal concerning the purchase of a Montenegro wind farm by Malta’s state-owned Enemalta plc.

Recent reports by Reuters and Times of Malta uncovered that the Maltese government had agreed to pay out €10.3 million for a Montenegro wind farm that had just been bought for €2.9 million two weeks prior.

According to Reuters and the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation, the other company linked to deal, Cifidex, is connected to Turab Musayev, a former ElectroGas director.

Musayev has denied any wrongdoing and has said he had no reason to suspect Fenech’s involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder. He said Cifidex had its own independent management and that his business with Fenech involved due diligence from reputable and established bankers, accountants and lawyers.

