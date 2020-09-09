Electrogas’ Bank Balance Plummeted From €450 Million To €100,000 By February 2017, Caruana Galizia Reveals

Electrogas’ bank balance shrunk from €450 million To just €100,000 by February 2017, Matthew Caruana Galizia has revealed.

“It bled half a billion euros in three years. It couldn’t even pay its employees. Or even a cup of coffee, because one of its creditors garnisheed its bank account. It wasn’t generating electricity. SOCAR was invoicing it for millions of euros,” Caruana Galizia wrote on social media.

By the end of the year, and after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, the government’s €360 million guaranteed loan to Electrogas was extended.

Email exchanges and other documents published by Caruana Galizia have revealed that key players in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration did all they could to ensure Electrogas do not default on their loan, which would have been disastrous for the government.

Malta’s Minister of Finance, newly appointed Attorney General, and disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi all played a key role.

The loan extension was only granted through a controversial Security of Supply Agreement. It’s been revealed that Mizzi’s signature was powerful enough to bypass parliament and cabinet.

A lavish €28,000 party at Level 22, the club on the top floor of Yorgen Fenech’s Portomaso Tower, was thrown to celebrate the extension.

“What do we have to show for that? A murder, dependency on fossil fuels, and corrupt deals that bind us for a lifetime to pay the people responsible for the murder.

Robert Abela: what’s stopping you from tearing up those corrupt deals?” Caruana Galizia said.