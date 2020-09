An elderly woman was killed this afternoon by two dogs in her home at Triq Antonio Sciortino, Msida.

The 94-year-old was attacked and killed at 4pm by two pit bulls who resided in the building.

The dogs also attacked and killed a chihuahua.

A medical team, Civil Protection Department, and Animal Welfare officials were on the scene.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Photo: One News