Elderly People In Malta Will Be Allowed To Enter Shops: ‘We Don’t Need To Be So Paternalistic’

Elderly people in Malta will be allowed to enter shops, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

“Following internal discussions, we decided that we don’t need to be so paternalistic with over 65s and they will therefore be allowed to enter shops,” he said. “It remains the prerogative of shop owners to deny entry to people not wearing masks, but not on the basis of their age.”

The current guidelines, enforceable under the Public Health Act, banned anyone who falls into the vulnerable persons’ category from entry into non-essential retail outlets.

Malta has loosened several restrictions introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis today. As of Friday, restaurants, hair salons and beauticians will be allowed to reopen subject to strict conditions, while hotels will be allowed to open to domestic tourists. People will be allowed to gather in groups of six, up from the current four.