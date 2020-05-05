Elderly Man Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Paola Pjazza

An elderly man was rushed to hospital this morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Paola.

The elderly man was struck by a 37-year-old Romanian man driving an Opel Astra near Pjazza Antoine de Paule at around 7am this morning.

Police and ambulance arrived on the scene immediately and took the man to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identity of the man and the seriousness of his injuries are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.