Elderly Maltese Couple Stuck On Cruise Pen Emotional Plea To Health Superintendent: ‘The Risk Of Us Being Infected Is Beyond Serious’

An elderly Maltese couple stuck on a cruise ship have penned an emotional plea to the Public Health Superintendent, asking for sea repatriation.

The MV Colombus cruise liner is set to stop for fuel and supplies some 12 nautical miles outside of Malta on Monday before proceeding to Tillbury, UK, where the passengers will disembark.

However, Joseph Mercieca and Marthese Bonello, both aged 70, have now urged Public Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci to intervene to ensure the cruise ship first drops them off at Malta.

“We are asking you to consider the aspect of our vulnerability. Besides the fact that we are both 70 years old, we both suffer from respiratory and cardiac conditions,” Mercieca said in an open letter.