Elderly Maltese Couple Stuck On Cruise Pen Emotional Plea To Health Superintendent: ‘The Risk Of Us Being Infected Is Beyond Serious’
An elderly Maltese couple stuck on a cruise ship have penned an emotional plea to the Public Health Superintendent, asking for sea repatriation.
The MV Colombus cruise liner is set to stop for fuel and supplies some 12 nautical miles outside of Malta on Monday before proceeding to Tillbury, UK, where the passengers will disembark.
However, Joseph Mercieca and Marthese Bonello, both aged 70, have now urged Public Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci to intervene to ensure the cruise ship first drops them off at Malta.
“We are asking you to consider the aspect of our vulnerability. Besides the fact that we are both 70 years old, we both suffer from respiratory and cardiac conditions,” Mercieca said in an open letter.
“If we are left to travel to the cruise’s destination of Tillbury port, where we will have to remain in a hotel for an indefinite period of time, buy our medication for chronic illnesses, ensure transport to Heathrow and the flight back to Malta, the risk of us being infected by the coronavirus is beyond serious.”
So far, their request has been denied. Following a question asked at the daily COVID-19 press conference, Gauci said the couple must complete their holiday and be repatriated from the final destination, where they can then be repatriated from London.
Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a partial lockdown for those over 65 and other vulnerable people, urging them not to leave their home unless absolutely necessary.
The couple fear disembarking in the UK would increase their risk of infection, as the COVID-19 situation has aggravated in the UK in recent weeks.
“We are in an extraordinary situation which needs to be evaluated on the merit of our age and health, in which excess travel needs to be avoided, above all to avoid the risk of infection in a zone which continues to climb at an alarming rate,” Mercieca wrote.