Elderly Home Developments Will Impinge On Urban Conservation Area, Lija And Balzan Local Councils Warn

Neighbouring local councils of Balzan and Lija are deeply concerned about a proposed development at an elderly home touching both localities called Moulin D’Or.

The project, which is along Triq Robert Mifsud Bonnici, includes the extension and addition a fourth floor that would exceed the current area’s planned height designations.

Headed by Joe Xuereb investments and designed by architect and Building Regulation Board Chairman Samuel Formosa, the project has been earmarked since 2013. Previous parts of the development had already been carried out without permits.

“Should the proposed development be approved it will most likely set the precedent for future developments in the vicinity,” they warned.

An Urban Conservation Area adjacent to the proposed development was flagged by the local councils. They urged that this is taken into consideration before the project is approved.

Moreover, no study seems to have been carried out on how it would affect the skyline of the village if built.

Malta’s Superintendent of Cultural Heritage’s latest report on the project matched the worries of the councils. In fact, the proposal was rejected on the basis that the continued intensification of the site would result in a massive development at the edge of the Urban Conservation Area and impact traffic flow.

This is not the first objection by the Superintendent.

Works began in 2013, to demolish the existing hall, excavate and construct an old people’s home with parking facilities. Later additions in 2016 would see an additional 34 rooms and increased footprint to the site. The Superintendent warned that previous parts of the development had already been carried out without permits.

“Both Local Councils are more than certain that with good sense and logic, full respect towards all applicable legislation and due prudence that a more suitable way of developing the project can be found,” the two councils wrote.

