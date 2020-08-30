Elderly COVID-19 Patient Dies At Mater Dei

An 86-year-old COVID-19 patient has passed away in hospital, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry said the elderly man was administered to hospital on 23rd August and was swabbed for COVID-19 upon admission as per procedure.

The elderly man had underlying health problems and becomes the 12th COVID-19 patient to die in Malta.

“While we offer our condolences to the elderly man’s relatives, we urge the people to keep following the Health Department’s guidelines,” the ministry said.

Earlier today, Malta confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest increase in new cases since 6th August, along with 69 new recoveries.

Rest in peace