Elderly Couple Stuck On Cruise Ship Will Return To Malta Following Government Intervention

Malta’s government is helping two elderly Maltese citizens stranded on a cruise ship return home after direct intervention from the Prime Minister.

Joseph Mercieca and Marthese Bonello, both aged 70, were stuck on the MV Colombus cruise liner, which is set to stop for fuel and supplies some 12 nautical miles outside of Malta on Monday.

The pair will be tested and quarantined upon their arrival.

“We are asking you to consider the aspect of our vulnerability. Besides the fact that we are both 70 years old, we both suffer from respiratory and cardiac conditions,” Mercieca said in an open letter yesterday.

The government will continue working on repatriating Maltese residents stuck outside of the country.

