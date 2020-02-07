Elderly Couple Fighting For Their Lives Following Late Night Car Crash

An elderly couple are fighting for their lives following a car crash in Ħamrun last night.

At around 9 pm, police were informed of a car crash that occurred on Triq Il-Kbira San Ġużeppiq in Ħamrun between a BMW 520D driven by a 21-year-old man from Syria and a VW Golf driven by a 65-year-old man from Żurrieq.

Both cars were carrying passengers. The BMW, a 22-year-old man from Syria and the VW, a 71-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

A medical team and ambulance arrived on sight and rushed the elderly couple to Mater Dei Hospital where it was later certified that they were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The two Syrian men didn’t suffer from any injuries.

A Peugeot and Ford parked nearby were also damaged as a result of the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.