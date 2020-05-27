د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Eighteen Women And Nine Children Brought To Malta After 90 Migrants Rescued In Maltese Waters

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A group of nine children and 18 females have been disembarked in Malta for humanitarian reasons after around 90 migrants were rescued last night.

The latest group of migrants were discovered in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone last night and were taken aboard a Captain Morgan cruise ship that is being rented by the government to house migrants in international waters.

There are now over 350 migrants on board at least three Captain Morgan vessels in open waters.

There are reportedly no women or children aboard these vessels. However, footage revealed by Lovin Malta yesterday shows the conditions the migrants are living in – as well as some of the things they are being told to do.

The footage shows a large group of migrants chanting “Viva Labour” as a few Maltese people oversee them. At one point, one of them is lifted onto some men’s shoulders in celebration.

Africa’s migration crisis sees countless people try to access Europe via the Mediterranean, with Malta left to handle the flow of migrants while at the forefront of the issue.

What do you make of the latest rescue?

READ NEXT: 16-Year-Old Rushed To Hospital After Jumping Into Sea Near Manoel Island

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK