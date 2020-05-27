Eighteen Women And Nine Children Brought To Malta After 90 Migrants Rescued In Maltese Waters

A group of nine children and 18 females have been disembarked in Malta for humanitarian reasons after around 90 migrants were rescued last night.

The latest group of migrants were discovered in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone last night and were taken aboard a Captain Morgan cruise ship that is being rented by the government to house migrants in international waters.

There are now over 350 migrants on board at least three Captain Morgan vessels in open waters.

There are reportedly no women or children aboard these vessels. However, footage revealed by Lovin Malta yesterday shows the conditions the migrants are living in – as well as some of the things they are being told to do.

The footage shows a large group of migrants chanting “Viva Labour” as a few Maltese people oversee them. At one point, one of them is lifted onto some men’s shoulders in celebration.

Africa’s migration crisis sees countless people try to access Europe via the Mediterranean, with Malta left to handle the flow of migrants while at the forefront of the issue.

