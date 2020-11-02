Eight Months Later: Miriam Pace’s Husband Lambasts Authorities’ Apathy

Eight months after her death, Miriam Pace’s husband, Carmel Pace, took to Facebook to pen a touching tribute to his late wife, whilst lambasting the authorities for their inaction in the wake of a construction crisis.

“We worked so much to keep our marriage alive and well, and we undoubtedly managed, that is until their avarice and greed threw you under rubble and tore us apart.”

“But they only separated us physically, because you’re always in my heart and mind.”

“All we can do is wait. We wait for justice to take its course. We wait for the promised reforms to be published. We wait for our calls for a public inquiry to be heard – although I’m starting to believe that they’re not even being considered,” Pace wrote.

Back in April, Miriam Pace’s family called for a public inquiry into her death. Since then, architect Roderick Camilleri, site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech, and workman Nicholas Spiteri have been charged with negligibly causing Pace’s death.

A similar public inquiry was opened up for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. However, the family had to fight tooth and nail to get it done. The government only mandated the inquiry after major pressure from the Council of Europe.

“At a point, I came across your phone number and I considered calling you. A lot of mixed emotions. I knew for sure that you weren’t going to answer, but at the same time I hoped to hear your voice.”

“Obviously, all I heard was a woman’s voice saying ‘the person you’re calling is not in a position to respond’. If only you could answer. God knows how much you laughed at me,” Pace continued.

Construction-related casualties and injuries have been aplenty this past year. Only last July, construction worker Sarjo Konteh was killed at a Bormla construction site and another Maltese worker was injured. Despite numerous pledges by the government to tackle the situation, not much action has taken place yet.

“In the past eight months, there hasn’t been a single minute where I didn’t think about you,” Pace continued.

“Be the guardian angel to our dear children, and ease their pain. I love you Mir, God bless us.”

