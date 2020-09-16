Eight Localities In Malta To Have Power Cuts Today

Eight localities will be experiencing power cuts today across Malta today, Enemalta announced.

These power cuts are scheduled to happen today, Wednesday 16th, and will be running during various times until 1pm.

You can find the eight localities below, alongside the times of the power cuts:

Bormla: 7.30am – 12.30pm Fgura: 7.30am – 12.30pm Naxxar: 8am – 12pm Iklin: 8am – 1pm Birkirkara: 8am – 1pm Swieqi: 8am – 12.15pm Żabbar: 8.30am – 11.30am Mosta: 5am – 10am

If you’d like to receive SMS alerts from Enemalta with the latest power cut information, you can subscribe to the mailing list here.