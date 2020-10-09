د . إAEDSRر . س

Eight Localities In Malta And Gozo To Undergo Planned Power Cuts Tomorrow

Eight localities around the Maltese islands are set to have their electricity disrupted by scheduled maintenance works tomorrow.

These works are carried out regularly throughout the year as part of the servicing and reinforcement requirements of the national electricity grid.

Only a select number of streets within the following list of localities will be affected by such works.

The affected localities are as follows:

  • Birkirkara
  • San Ġwann
  • Fontana
  • Rabat, Għawdex
  • Qala
  • Ħal-Qormi
  • Nadur
  • Ħaż-Żebbuġ

The majority of these works will be concluded by 4pm, bar Nadur.

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

