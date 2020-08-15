Edwin Lopez’s Body Cremated In The Philippines After Arriving In State Of ‘Decomposition’

The body of Edwin Lopez, the Filipino father who lost his life in a traffic accident in Paola, has been cremated after arriving in his homeland covered in mould.

Though the family had planned to bury their father, the severe state of the body led to the Lopez family deciding to cremate him instead.

“The body arrived, but it was already decomposing,” Bryan Lopez, Edwin’s son, told Lovin Malta.

“The flight was meant to leave last Friday and arrive the next day at 7pm, but in Istanbul, Turkey, there was a delay and his flight was then scheduled for Wednesday. It finally arrived here last night,” he said.

After the body arrived, the family were called in to view it. However, the odour emitting from the body plus the mouldy build-up that had occurred, including on Lopez’s face, forced the family to opt for cremation instead after a funeral home advised such a course of action.