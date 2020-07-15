Edwin Lopez, Former Maltese Bus Driver, Identified As Motorcyclist In Fatal Paola Accident

The victim of a fatal traffic accident yesterday afternoon has been identified as 48-year-old Filipino man Edwin Lopez.

Edwin, who lived in St Paul’s Bay, was a former Malta Public Transport bus driver, with many of his former colleagues posting emotional tributes to their former friend and coworker.

“Edwin Lopez may you rest in peace, you were a great man and a great driver,” one former colleague said.

MPT themselves issued a statement offering their condolences to their former employee: “We are saddened to hear about the tragic death of Mr Edwin Lopez, a former employee, who was one of our bus drivers until July 2019. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”