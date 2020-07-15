Edwin Lopez, Former Maltese Bus Driver, Identified As Motorcyclist In Fatal Paola Accident
The victim of a fatal traffic accident yesterday afternoon has been identified as 48-year-old Filipino man Edwin Lopez.
Edwin, who lived in St Paul’s Bay, was a former Malta Public Transport bus driver, with many of his former colleagues posting emotional tributes to their former friend and coworker.
“Edwin Lopez may you rest in peace, you were a great man and a great driver,” one former colleague said.
MPT themselves issued a statement offering their condolences to their former employee: “We are saddened to hear about the tragic death of Mr Edwin Lopez, a former employee, who was one of our bus drivers until July 2019. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Popular Filipino restaurant Pinoy also sent their condolences to Edwin.
“We are shocked to hear that one of our Filipino kababayan here in Malta has tragically died in a motorcycle accident. Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the victim, rest in peace brother,” they said.
Edwin was involved in an accident at around 4:15pm in Triq l-Irvellijiet 1958, in Paola yesterday. A 37-year-old man driving a Land Rover Discovery was also involved in the accident.
Medical workers were called onto the scene and the driver was taken to Mater Dei, where he was certified dead shortly afterwards.
Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has appointed several experts to assist her in the investigation into the crash and death, and police investigations continue.
Edwin leaves behind a grieving wife and family.