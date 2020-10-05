Educators From Four Maltese Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 As Union Demands Online Learning

Seven educators from four different schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, prompting a fresh call from the Union of Professional Educators to shift everything back to online learning.

Today’s COVID-19 bulletin confirmed that seven educators, as well as one student, have tested positive for the virus and Lovin Malta is informed that four schools have been affected.

In light of this, the UPE, Malta’s minority teachers’ union, said it is amazed that the Education Ministry hasn’t moved schools back online yet and urged it do so “while educators are still healthy and available”.

“If things continue as is, with numbers of educators already worryingly low, and with patchwork solutions being put in place to conceal the fact from the general public, the certainty that teachers are falling ill, and will continue falling ill, will only lead to one disastrous conclusion,” UPE executive head Graham Sansone said.