د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Education Ministry Fires Staff Member Who Manipulated The Wikipedia Page Of Critical Rapporteur

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The Education Ministry has fired the person responsible for manipulating the Wikipedia page of Council of Europe special rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt, who authored a highly critical report on rule of law in Malta and the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

The person, Minister Owen Bonnici said, worked within the Education Ministry for a number of years.

Last October, Omtzigt discovered his Wikipedia page had been changed to say he had paid Russia for false information.

An investigation revealed that the IP address of the computer who manipulated the page came directly from a Maltese government ministry.

The person was unnamed in the statement. It is as yet unclear why Bonnici’s predecessor, Evarist Bartolo, declined to take action.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has revealed that police believe no crime has been committed.

The relationship between Omtzigt and the Maltese government has been confrontational, with the state launching aggressive counterattacks whenever details of his report emerged.

“This MP had tried to say that victims of the MH17 passenger aircraft shot down by a Russian missile over Ukraine (17 July 2014) were actually shot down the Ukrainians,” Prime Minister Joseph Muscat once said.

The claim would be a regular go-to insult by Muscat’s administration whenever Omtzigt would criticise Malta.

Despite the government’s resistance, Omtzigt’s report eventually led to the Council of Europe forcing Malta to launch an independent and impartial public inquiry, which continues later today.

 

 

 

READ NEXT: Bormla Brothers Arrested Following String Of Robberies Around Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK