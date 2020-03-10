Education Minister Plays Down Calls For Malta To Close Down Schools, Announces Hand Sanitizers In Every Classroom Instead
Education Minister Owen Bonnici has played down calls to shut down schools over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, urging people to carry on with their lives and wash their hands regularly to avoid getting infected.
Posting a photo of himself washing his hands, Bonnici yesterday told concerned parents to follow the sanitary advice issued by the health authorities.
“If you’ve travelled to a country listed by the authorities, stay at home for 14 days. A special helpline 111 has also been set up.”
“Regularly wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and tell your children and your children’s children to do the same. That is a simple but effective method. Let’s carry on with our lives and take heed of this small and simple advice.”
This morning, Bonnici went a step further, announcing that 2,300 hand sanitisers have been distributed among state schools, meaning that every public classroom now has a hand sanitiser which children and educators can use.
“This is over and above the hand sanitisers purchased by the schools themselves,” he said.
Yesterday, Malta suspended all passenger flights to Italy and the catamaran to Sicily in the wake of a declaration by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that all of Italy would be put under quarantine.