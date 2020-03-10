Education Minister Plays Down Calls For Malta To Close Down Schools, Announces Hand Sanitizers In Every Classroom Instead

Education Minister Owen Bonnici has played down calls to shut down schools over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, urging people to carry on with their lives and wash their hands regularly to avoid getting infected. Posting a photo of himself washing his hands, Bonnici yesterday told concerned parents to follow the sanitary advice issued by the health authorities.

“If you’ve travelled to a country listed by the authorities, stay at home for 14 days. A special helpline 111 has also been set up.” “Regularly wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and tell your children and your children’s children to do the same. That is a simple but effective method. Let’s carry on with our lives and take heed of this small and simple advice.”