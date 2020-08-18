Education Minister Owen Bonnici Just Announced Important MATSEC Details… From His Personal Facebook Page

د . إAEDSRر . س

0
With MATSEC examinations starting in 11 days, Education Minister Owen Bonnici took to his personal Facebook page to announce that MATSEC timetables will be distributed over the next two days.


“On the advice of the health authorities the number of students in each venue this year will be much smaller than usual, which means planning more venues and using more invigilators than ever before,” he wrote.

Bonnici went on to announce that health guidelines will be strictly adhered to, with a temperature reading carried out on each student prior to entering the venue and wider spacing between tables.

“We have also came up with just and equitable remedies for our students, in consultation with different groups, for exceptional cases where a student ends up in mandatory quarantine in connection to COVID-19,” he said.

When a person in the comments section asked about the measures in place for students in mandatory quarantine, Bonnici directed them to his email so he could explain the procedure there. This caused some backlash, with people questioning whether the measures will be made public.

Ministers have recently come under fire by the Standards Commissioner for using their personal Facebook pages over official ministry pages for important announcements.

Comments
