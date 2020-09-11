Education Minister Denies Union’s Allegations That LSEs Will Be Left Without Desks And Chairs

Following the Union of Professional Educators’ allegation that LSEs will be left without desks and chairs, the Minister of Education Owen Bonnici has sent a statement denying this.

“A spokesperson for the Ministry for Education and Employment denied the existence of any new school policy which will see LSEs lose their desks and chairs. LSEs will, of course, be provided with desks and chairs,” Bonnici told Lovin Malta.

Graham Sansone, CEO of the UPE, told Lovin Malta that the union had received “various calls from heads and assistant heads of schools” concerned for LSEs whom will remain without furniture after they, allegedly, received guidelines from permanent secretary Frank Fabri to do so.

He also mentioned how the UPE was contacted not only by concerned LSEs but also by parents worried about how this predicament could affect the quality of their child’s education.

A trade dispute was sent in as soon as the UPE was made aware of the situation and a possibility of industrial action has been proposed “if it is not resolved in a timely manner.”

What do you think of this situation?