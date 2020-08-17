Edinburgh Pub Closes As Regular Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Malta Visit 

A pub in Edinburgh has been forced to close its doors temporarily after a regular client tested positive for COVID-19 after holidaying in Malta.

A UK news portal reported that Victoria Bar in Scotland’s capital was immediately closed after the customer, who returned from Malta last week, visited the bar on Friday night and developed symptoms over the weekend.

All staff are in mandatory quarantine and health authorities are investigating.

Malta has been placed on the UK’s red-list for travel, meaning that all in-bound tourists must undergo two-weeks of self-isolation and a COVID-19 test.

As cases urge from single digits to 537 in the last weeks, the island has had several travel restrictions placed on it, including Slovenia, the Netherlands, Belgium, some regions of Italy, the US and the UK.

More restrictions are set to be announced today by the Prime Minister and health authorities, whilst mandatory testing at the airport is set to be introduced.

