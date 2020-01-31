Economy Ministry Reveals Post-Brexit Scheme To Help Maltese Businesses With Transition

After years of uncertainty, the United Kingdom has finally left the European Union. And while the squabbling may be over, attention has now turned for what Brexit could mean for local companies with decades of trade relationships up in the air.

The Maltese government is looking to help local businesses through this tough period of transition, with the Economy Ministry announcing plans to cover to 50% of the costs for advisory services for companies.

This will help businesses deal with the financial planning, sourcing of goods, and the logistics of a post-Brexit economy.

Businesses interested must apply with Malta Enterprise through their client portal. Applicants must provide detailed information to benefit.

Minister for Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Silvio Schembri reiterated his commitment to support SME’s during this tough period.

“Through this incentive scheme, SMEs will be provided with the necessary tools to adapt within a post-Brexit context. As a Government, we are determined to pursue our long withstanding relationship with Great Britain and collaborate in various sectors for the benefit of both countries,” he said.

More information can be found on www.maltaenterprise.com/support, or you can get in touch with Business First on 144.