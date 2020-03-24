Economy Minister Silvio Schembri Renounces Month’s Worth Of Salary And Urges Cabinet Colleagues To Do Likewise

د . إAEDSRر . س

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has pledged to forfeit a month’s worth of his salary as a gesture of solidarity towards people struggling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis and has urged his Cabinet colleagues to do likewise.

Schembri made his announcement shortly after Prime Minister Robert Abela said, in response to a question by Lovin Malta, that he will renounce a month’s worth of his salary as a gesture towards workers who have been hit by this crisis.

“After the Prime Minister renounced a months worth of his salary, I feel it is my duty as Economy Minister to follow his humble step and do the same,” he said. “I urge all my friends in Cabinet to do the same in the interest of everyone who is passing through a hard time. #WeWillBeatCOVID19.”

